Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FHI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.19, changing hands as high as $37.22 per share. Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHI's low point in its 52 week range is $28.69 per share, with $45.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.12.

