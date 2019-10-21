Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FEYE

In trading on Monday, shares of FireEye Inc (Symbol: FEYE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.37, changing hands as high as $15.41 per share. FireEye Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEYE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.66 per share, with $20.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.37.

