Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FDS

In trading on Thursday, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $328.41, changing hands as high as $330.54 per share. FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDS's low point in its 52 week range is $279.01 per share, with $365.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $328.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.