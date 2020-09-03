Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FDL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.59, changing hands as high as $27.80 per share. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDL's low point in its 52 week range is $18.84 per share, with $32.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.