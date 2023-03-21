Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FDIS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FDIS ETF (Symbol: FDIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.43, changing hands as high as $63.58 per share. FDIS shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDIS's low point in its 52 week range is $55.35 per share, with $82.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.46.

