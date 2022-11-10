Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FCX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.45, changing hands as high as $36.96 per share. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.80 per share, with $51.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.68. The FCX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

