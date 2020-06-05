Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FCPT

In trading on Friday, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.03, changing hands as high as $26.82 per share. Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $12.80 per share, with $32.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.05.

