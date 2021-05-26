Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FCEL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (Symbol: FCEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.53, changing hands as high as $9.60 per share. FuelCell Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCEL's low point in its 52 week range is $1.58 per share, with $29.4396 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.41.

