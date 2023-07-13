Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBP

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.13, changing hands as high as $13.32 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FBP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.1799 per share, with $16.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.34.
Also see: Electric Utilities Dividend Stocks
LIT YTD Return
Institutional Holders of AMOT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.