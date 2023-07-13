Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FBP

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.13, changing hands as high as $13.32 per share. First Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBP's low point in its 52 week range is $10.1799 per share, with $16.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.34.

