Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FAS

In trading on Friday, shares of the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: FAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.43, changing hands as high as $147.45 per share. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading up about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAS's low point in its 52 week range is $92.66 per share, with $189.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.83.

