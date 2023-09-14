Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FA

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Advantage Corp (Symbol: FA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.74, changing hands as high as $14.52 per share. First Advantage Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.07 per share, with $15.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.37.

