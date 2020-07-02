Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EZU

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (Symbol: EZU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.35, changing hands as high as $37.55 per share. iShares MSCI Eurozone shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EZU's low point in its 52 week range is $25.32 per share, with $42.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.33.

