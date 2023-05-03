Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EXPI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.98, changing hands as high as $13.12 per share. eXp World Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 13.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.96 per share, with $18.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.96.

