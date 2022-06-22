Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EXEL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.75, changing hands as high as $19.99 per share. Exelixis Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXEL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.50 per share, with $23.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.80.

