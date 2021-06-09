Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EXAS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $119.18, changing hands as high as $120.00 per share. EXACT Sciences Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXAS's low point in its 52 week range is $70.75 per share, with $159.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.20.

