Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EWU

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (Symbol: EWU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.41, changing hands as high as $27.81 per share. iShares MSCI United Kingdom shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.51 per share, with $34.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.66.

