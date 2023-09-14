Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EWL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (Symbol: EWL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.39, changing hands as high as $45.45 per share. iShares MSCI Switzerland shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.015 per share, with $48.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.38.

