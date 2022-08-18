Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EWBC

In trading on Thursday, shares of East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.14, changing hands as high as $77.44 per share. East West Bancorp, Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EWBC's low point in its 52 week range is $61.65 per share, with $93.5148 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.