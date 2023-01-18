Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EVTC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.33, changing hands as high as $35.77 per share. Evertec, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVTC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.17 per share, with $47.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.27.

