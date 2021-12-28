Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EUFN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (Symbol: EUFN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.07, changing hands as high as $20.10 per share. iShares MSCI Europe Financials shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EUFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EUFN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.775 per share, with $21.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.07.

