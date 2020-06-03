Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ETN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $86.58, changing hands as high as $88.65 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETN's low point in its 52 week range is $56.415 per share, with $105.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.78. The ETN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

