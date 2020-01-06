Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ET

In trading on Monday, shares of Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.74, changing hands as high as $13.86 per share. Energy Transfer LP shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ET's low point in its 52 week range is $10.835 per share, with $15.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.79.

