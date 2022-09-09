Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESTC

In trading on Friday, shares of Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.44, changing hands as high as $91.13 per share. Elastic NV shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTC's low point in its 52 week range is $50.74 per share, with $189.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.55.

