Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESTA

In trading on Friday, shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (Symbol: ESTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.41, changing hands as high as $50.00 per share. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTA's low point in its 52 week range is $16.96 per share, with $60.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.45.

