Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESML

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: ESML) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.95, changing hands as high as $33.96 per share. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESML shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESML's low point in its 52 week range is $30.1828 per share, with $37.7099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.03.

