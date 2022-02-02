Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESGV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (Symbol: ESGV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.25, changing hands as high as $82.72 per share. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESGV's low point in its 52 week range is $69.0771 per share, with $88.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.26.

