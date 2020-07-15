Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.95, changing hands as high as $87.75 per share. ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESE's low point in its 52 week range is $62.64 per share, with $107.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.28.

