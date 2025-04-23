Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ESAB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.96, changing hands as high as $119.69 per share. ESAB Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESAB's low point in its 52 week range is $88.535 per share, with $135.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.90.

