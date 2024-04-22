Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ES

In trading on Monday, shares of Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.40, changing hands as high as $60.85 per share. Eversource Energy shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ES's low point in its 52 week range is $52.03 per share, with $79.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.39. The ES DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.