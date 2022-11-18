Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ERJ

In trading on Friday, shares of Embraer SA (Symbol: ERJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.81, changing hands as high as $10.82 per share. Embraer SA shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERJ's low point in its 52 week range is $7.91 per share, with $18.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.