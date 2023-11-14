Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EQX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equinox Gold Corp (Symbol: EQX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.67, changing hands as high as $4.73 per share. Equinox Gold Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.185 per share, with $5.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.72.

