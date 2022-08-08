Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EQRX

In trading on Monday, shares of EQRx Inc (Symbol: EQRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.75, changing hands as high as $5.91 per share. EQRx Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EQRX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.63 per share, with $8.6999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.54.

