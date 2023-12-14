Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.41, changing hands as high as $26.60 per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.14 per share, with $27.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.54.

