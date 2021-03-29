Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EPAY

In trading on Monday, shares of Bottomline Technologies Inc (Symbol: EPAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.21, changing hands as high as $47.41 per share. Bottomline Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPAY's low point in its 52 week range is $30.995 per share, with $55.625 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.64.

