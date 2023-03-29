Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENVX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.26, changing hands as high as $13.71 per share. Enovix Corp shares are currently trading up about 21.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENVX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.4998 per share, with $26.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.65.

