Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENVX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.26, changing hands as high as $13.71 per share. Enovix Corp shares are currently trading up about 21.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENVX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.4998 per share, with $26.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.65.
