Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENTA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.46, changing hands as high as $64.78 per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.59 per share, with $102 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.59.

