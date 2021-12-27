Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENSG

In trading on Monday, shares of Ensign Group Inc (Symbol: ENSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.81, changing hands as high as $82.82 per share. Ensign Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENSG's low point in its 52 week range is $68.29 per share, with $98.6641 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.