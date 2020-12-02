Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.70, changing hands as high as $42.72 per share. Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.60 per share, with $53.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.52.

