Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMLC

In trading on Friday, shares of the J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (Symbol: EMLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.69, changing hands as high as $33.71 per share. J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMLC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.06 per share, with $35.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.69.

