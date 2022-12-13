Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Symbol: EMB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.42, changing hands as high as $88.39 per share. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMB's low point in its 52 week range is $76.345 per share, with $109.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.76.

