Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ELS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.60, changing hands as high as $67.43 per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ELS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ELS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.965 per share, with $138.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.17.

