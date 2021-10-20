Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EIX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Edison International (Symbol: EIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.95, changing hands as high as $58.82 per share. Edison International shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.92 per share, with $66.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.83. The EIX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

