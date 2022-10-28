Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EIG

In trading on Friday, shares of Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.55, changing hands as high as $40.52 per share. Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.575 per share, with $43.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.