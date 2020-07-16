Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EIDX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EIDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.83, changing hands as high as $50.20 per share. Eidos Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EIDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EIDX's low point in its 52 week range is $28 per share, with $66.5587 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.