Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EGP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $168.62, changing hands as high as $169.62 per share. EastGroup Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGP's low point in its 52 week range is $138.89 per share, with $188.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.90.

