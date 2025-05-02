Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFX

In trading on Friday, shares of Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $264.95, changing hands as high as $266.60 per share. Equifax Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFX's low point in its 52 week range is $199.98 per share, with $309.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $264.95. The EFX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

