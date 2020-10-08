Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFV

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (Symbol: EFV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.56, changing hands as high as $41.72 per share. iShares MSCI EAFE Value shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EFV's low point in its 52 week range is $30.26 per share, with $50.95 as the 52 week high point â that compares with a last trade of $41.66.
