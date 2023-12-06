Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EFSC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.22, changing hands as high as $42.09 per share. Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFSC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.97 per share, with $56.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.65.

