Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EEMV

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEMV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.01, changing hands as high as $58.11 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEMV's low point in its 52 week range is $53.0956 per share, with $60.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.95.

