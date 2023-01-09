Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EEMV

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: EEMV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.08, changing hands as high as $55.24 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEMV's low point in its 52 week range is $49.2991 per share, with $64.259 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.20.

